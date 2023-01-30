Hunter Jones Named Gatorade Michigan Boys Cross Country Player of the Year

CHICAGO - Gatorade announced on Monday that Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones is the 2022-23 Gatorade Michigan Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. He is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year award.

The honor comes after the senior exemplified excellence in athletics, academics and community service. Jones’ most recent cross country accomplishments include placing 10th and earning All-America status at both national championship meets.

Jones signed a National Letter of Intent with Wake Forest University this fall.



