MISportsNow Top Plays: Week of 1/22-1/28

From conference battles for first place in high school basketball to the Veterans Cup in high school hockey and the toilet paper toss for CMU.

There were plenty of big games and big plays in the last week. Here’s a look at the top five that our cameras caught!

5. Ferris State women’s basketball’s Chloe Idoni had herself quite the week, scoring 34 points in a win over Michigan Tech on Thursday night and following it up with a 30-point outing in a victory over Northern Michigan on Saturday.

4. Cadillac’s Joslyn Seeley comes up with the steal, gets the ball back, and zips a pass through traffic to Kaleigh Swiger for a lay-in against Manton. The Vikings beat the Rangers 54-31 on Monday night.

3. Ferris State men’s basketball’s Dolapo Olayinka comes down with the offensive rebound, goes back up and throws it down in the Bulldogs victory over Michigan Tech. Ferris State went 2-0 this week to move into a tie with Wisconsin-Parkside for first place in the GLIAC.

2. Central Michigan opens the team’s rivalry game against Western Michigan with an alley-oop to Brian Taylor...

1. ... And Taylor wasn’t done making memorable plays. With under 10 seconds to go in the game, he drills a three to give CMU the 70-69 victory over the rival Broncos in the return of the toilet paper toss.