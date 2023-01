TRAVERSE CITY – The Traverse City Central Trojans girls basketball team notched their sixth win in seven outings, toppling Alpena 54-39.

The Trojans started strong, jumping out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter while not allowing the Wildcats to make a field goal.

Traverse City Central (11-2, 4-1 Big North) steps out of conference play to host Muskegon on Tuesday night. Alpena (3-10, 1-4 BNC) hosts Cadillac next Friday.