McBain Builds Two-Game Lead in Highland Conference With Win Over Beal City

McBAIN - The McBain Ramblers picked up a crucial 60-43 win over Beal City on Friday night to build a two-game lead at the top of the Highland standings.

McBain came into play with a one-game lead over the Aggies in the Highland Conference. So an Aggies victory would have moved the teams into a tie for first.

The win is the Ramblers fourth straight and improves their record to 9-4 (9-1 Highland). Beal City falls to 10-3 (7-3 Highland) with the loss.

McBain heads to Evart at 7 p.m. on Wednesday for its next game.

Beal City will host Roscommon at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.








