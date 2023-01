MARION - Marion defeated West Michigan D League opponent Bear Lake 57-22 on Friday night.

The Eagles lead 38-10 at the half and didn’t slow down with Mason Salisbury (10), Braden Prielipp (13), Gavin Prielipp (9) and Collin McCrimmon (8) guiding the way.

Marion improves to 9-3 and will hit the road to take on Baldwin Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m., while Bear Lake falls to 5-6 and will host Traverse City Christian on Monday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.