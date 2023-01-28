LSSU Falls to Michigan Tech in Doubleheader

SAULT STE. MARIE - The women’s and men’s Lake Superior State basketball teams fell to Michigan Tech on Saturday afternoon.

In the women’s game, the Lakers lead 30-28 at the half, but fell to the Huskies 66-58. Both Mattison Rayman (LSSU) and Isabella Lenz (Michigan Tech) lead with 18 points.

In the men’s game, the Huskies had a 7-point advantage on the Lakers and kept the lead with a 76-71 final.

LSSU will see Purdue Northwest on Thursday, Feb. 2 with women’s basketball tipping off at 6 p.m. and men’s basketball at 8 p.m.



