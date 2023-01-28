Lake City Picks Up Road Win Over Houghton Lake

HOUGHTON LAKE - The Lake City Trojans jumped out to a big early lead and never looked back in a 45-23 win over Houghton Lake.

The Trojans were led by Mackenzie Bisballe with 11 points. Alie Bisballe, Rylee Cohoon and Payton hogan all chipped in six points apiece.

The Trojans improve to 14-1 (9-1 Highland) with the win. Houghton Lake falls to 4-10 (1-10 Highland) with the loss.

Lake City’s next game is Jan. 31 at home against Pine River at 7 p.m.

The Bobcats will host Grayling at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31.