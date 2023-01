MAPLE CITY – The Glen Lake Lakers opened up a two-game lead in the Northwest Conference standings by knocking off Benzie Central 70-34 on Friday night.

The Lakers jumped out to a 38-17 halftime lead on the way to their tenth consecutive win of the season.

Glen Lake (10-1, 7-0 Northwest) pays a visit to Leland on Wednesday night, while Benzie Central (6-4, 5-2 NWC) will look to snap a 2-game losing streak when they travel to Buckley on Wednesday night.