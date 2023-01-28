Big Rapids Soars Past Grant in Boys-Girls Basketball Doubleheader

GRANT – The Big Rapids Cardinals boys and girls basketball teams continued their dominant play, sweeping a Friday night doubleheader at Grant.

The Cardinals’ girls basketball team tamed the Tigers 44-30 for their fifth straight win. The Cardinals (13-1) remain the only unbeaten team in Central State Athletic Association play (6-0). They travel to Cadillac on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, Grant (9-6, 4-3 CSAA) plays host to Fremont on Tuesday night.

In the boys game, Big Rapids got the better of Grant 74-58. It was the Cardinals’ seventh win in a row, and improves them to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the CSAA.

Big Rapids hosts Cedar Springs on Tuesday night, while the Tigers (7-6, 4-3 CSAA) will play the second half of a home doubleheader against Fremont on Tuesday.