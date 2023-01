CADILLAC - The Cadillac Vikings fell to Ann Arbor Heron 3-2 in a back and forth race on Friday night.

The Vikings’ were on the board first from a Zachary Beckhardt goal. Mitchell House scored the second Cadillac goal to tie the game up, but the River Rats topped the Vikings to put Cadillac at six straight losses.

They will be looking to snap the losing streak against Manistee on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 3:30 p.m.