BRIMLEY– The Brimley girls’ basketball team beat Cheboygan Friday night at home 73-39.

The win leveled out Brimley’s win-loss column for the season, as they now sit at 7-7.

Brimley will hit the road Tuesday for their ‘Rivals vs Cancer’ game against Sault Ste Marie.

Cheboygan, now 4-10, will look to bounce back in a road game against the 1-11 Newberry Indians.