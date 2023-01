BOYNE CITY– Boyne City boys’ basketball advanced to 12-1 on the season and 7-0 in the Lake Michigan Conference Friday night following their 70-43 win over Elk Rapids.

The Elks record fell to 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference.

The Ramblers will be back in action Tuesday against Gaylord at home in a non-conference matchup.