Skip to Main
Ferris State University

Ferris State Basketball Sweeps Michigan Tech

Kennedy Broadwell
Kennedy Broadwell
01/26/2023 11:7 PM EST

Michigan Tech at Ferris State

BIG RAPIDS– The Ferris State University Bulldogs’ basketball programs swept the Michigan Tech Huskies at home on Thursday night.

The women were able to pull off a tight 63-60 win shooting 38% from the field including 35.3% from the three-point line. The visiting Huskies went 33.9% from the field and 32% from three.

The Bulldogs were led heavily by junior forward Chloe Idoni who put up over half of Ferris’ points with a whopping 34. She also recorded 10 rebounds for a double-double showing.

Advertisement

As for the Ferris State men, they won in dominant fashion 78-50. The Bulldogs went 58.8% from the field and 50% from three whereas the Huskies went 28.6% and 32.3% respectively.

Bulldogs’ redshirt sophomore Solomon Oraegbu was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points.

The win allowed the Bulldogs to continue their win streak and advance to 7-3 in the conference to tie Northern Michigan University, Lake Superior State and Wisconsin-Parkside in a four-way tie for first place in the GLIAC.

Both Ferris State squads will take the court again Saturday against Northern Michigan at home.

In this article:

Trending