Traverse City West Falls in Day Two of the Kewadin Showcase

SAULT STE. MARIE - Traverse City West fell 3-1 to St. Edward (OH) on Saturday afternoon.

The Titans entered the game coming off a shutout win (5-0) in their first appearance in the Kewadin Showcase. The team struggled to keep the momentum going with a solo goal from Brandon Meyers in the third period.

West will take a week long break before they face Saline on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m.