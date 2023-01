Sault Ste. Marie Hockey Makes the Come From Behind Victory

SAULT STE. MARIE – The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils were down 2-1, but scored four unanswered goals for the come from behind victory over Port Huron Northern 5-2.

The Blue Devils will travel south to Grand Rapids to take on Forest Hills N-E on Friday, Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m.