MISportsNow Top Plays: 1/16-1/22

Check out the MISportsNow Top 5 Plays of the Week:

5. Sanford Meridian girls basketball’s Halen McLaughlin knocks the deep three. The Sophomore’s 31-point night lead the Mustangs to a victory.

4. Traverse City Central hockey’s Tyler Cooper passes to Owen Dawson to give the Trojans the go-ahead in the rivalry matchup against Traverse City West.

3. Cadillac girls basketball’s Joslyn Seeley takes her time and drains the three from well behind the arc.

2. Sault Ste. Marie hockey’s Triston Forgrave makes the impressive save as the puck inches towards the goal.

1. Inland Lakes is up 56-54 against Cheboygan in boys basketball. Chiefs’ Connor Gibbons makes the three from the corner for the game-winning buzzer beater.