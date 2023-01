Ferris State Wins the Shootout in a Thrilling Matchup against No. 14 Michigan Tech

BIG RAPIDS - Ferris State and No. 14 Michigan Tech put up a back-and-forth race on Friday night to send the game into double overtime (3-3). The Bulldogs’ Antonio Venuto sealed the deal to give the home team the shootout victory.

Standout players included senior Bulldog Jason Brancheau who scored two goals in the third period and goaltender Logan Stein who made 23 saves.

Ferris State will stay in Big Rapids to host Minnesota State in a weekend matchup starting Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:07 p.m.