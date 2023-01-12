Montague’s Late Three Delivers Cadillac a 68-65 OT Win Over Petoskey

CADILLAC – Cadillac senior Jaden Montague drilled a three-pointer with four seconds left in overtime to deliver Cadillac a 68-65 win over Petoskey on Thursday night.

The Vikings and Northmen are the only two Big North teams with above .500 records and figure to be neck-and-neck in the race for the conference crown, adding to the importance of their head-to-head meetings.

It was a back-and-forth contest throughout as the game was tied 30-30 at the half and 61-61 at the end of regulation.

Montague tied the game late in the fourth with a driving lay-in. Then, the Vikings Charlie Howell blocked Petoskey’s Cade Trudeau right before the buzzer sounded to force OT.

Montague finished with 16 points and Howell led the way for the Vikings with 19.

Trudeau finished with a game-high 22 points for the Northmen.

Petoskey (7-2, 2-1 Big North) will look to bounce back in another tough game against an undefeated Ludington team on Saturday.

Cadillac (7-1, 4-0 Big North) will face Essexville-Garber at home on Tuesday.