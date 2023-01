SAULT STE. MARIE – The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils won big 6-1 over Plymouth on Saturday after a 7-1 win over Fenton/Linden on Friday night.

Garrett Gorsuch was explosive as he started the scoring just under four minutes into the game and went on to score two more in just the first period.

Sault Ste. Marie improves to 9-4 and will host Capital City on Friday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.