Montabella Stays Atop Mid-State Activities Conference with Win Over Sacred Heart

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Montabella Mustangs won a battle at the top of the Mid-State Conference standings on Thursday, topping Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 59-33.

Both the Mustangs and the Irish entered the game unbeaten in league play. With the win, Montabella (4-0 MSAC) sits a half-game ahead of Carson City-Crystal (3-0 MSAC).

Montabella jumped out to a quick lead, starting the game on a 12-2 run, and they would not look back from there.

The Mustangs (5-1) return home on Tuesday night to host Coleman, while the Irish (4-2, 4-1 MSAC) host Carson City-Crystal on Tuesday night.