Hart Rolls in Wrestling Tri at Ludington

LUDINGTON – The Hart Pirates swept a West Michigan Conference wrestling tri-meet at Ludington on Wednesday night.

The Pirates first defeated host Ludington 84-0. Josue Salgado, Adrian Tice and Ivan Lara scored falls in the match.

In the second match of the night, the Pirates defeated Mason County Central, 60-14, recording five pins to just one for the Spartans.

In the nightcap, Mason County Central defeated Ludington, 66-6.

“Right now we just got over Christmas break, so we had our Christmas cookies and all that stuff and so we’re working through that and making sure our energy levels are good and we felt good mentally, physically,” said Hart head coach Elijah Flores. “We were here to take care of business and I think we did so today, so I was pleased with the boys’ performance for sure.”