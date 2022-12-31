Ferris State Pulls Away Late to Defeat Lewis 97-73

BIG RAPIDS – The Ferris State men’s basketball team picked up its 10th win of the season before the new year with a 97-73 victory over Lewis University on Saturday.

The Bulldogs led by just three at halftime but outscored Lewis 50-29 in the second half.

Six players scored in double figures for Ferris State, led by Ethan Erickson and Mykel Bingham with 15 points apiece.

With the win, Ferris State improves to 10-4 on the season. The Bulldogs will host Grace Christian on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.