Spartans Win the Duel Against the Orioles to Remain Unbeaten

SCOTTVILLE – The Mason County Central Spartans ran their unbeaten record to 5-0 with a 41-34 victory over rival Ludington on Monday night.

The Spartans jumped out to a 7-2 lead after one quarter of play, and expanded that lead to 27-9 at the half before they had to hold off an Oriole rally in the second half to earn the win.

Mason County Central (5-0) now will travel to Big Rapids to take on Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills in a game played at Ferris State University. Ludington (5-3) is off until January 3rd, when they will travel to Reed City.