Ferris State’s Caleb Murphy Named 2022 Gene Upshaw D-II Lineman of the Year

BIG RAPIDS – Ferris State senior defensive end Caleb Murphy has won the 2022 Gene Upshaw D-II Lineman of the Year award. This is the third consecutive season that a Bulldog has claimed this title (Dylan Pasquali in 2021 and Austin Edwards in 2019).

Murphy this season has put up 87 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and made NCAA history for the most sacks at 24.5.

The defensive end is a finalist for the Harlon Hill Award and has already claimed GLIAC Player of the Year.