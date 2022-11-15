Cadillac Advances to State Semifinals With Win Over West Catholic

ALMA – The Cadillac Vikings are heading back to the Division 2 Volleyball State Semifinals, after defeating Grand Rapids West Catholic 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Cadillac dropped the first set, but used a strong defensive game to battle back and win the final three sets of the night, taking the match 21-25, 25-21, 25-23 & 25-18.

“I felt like we just did the best defense that we’ve had all season in the coverage, and that really fueled us,” said Cadillac Head Coach Michelle Brines. “Then we got some timely kills.”

“We were down and then we won three sets right in a row, and that has just not been our thing this season,” said Cadillac senior Joslyn Seeley, who went with the Vikings to the semifinals as a sophomore in 2020. “We just kept looking and looking at Battle Creek, Battle Creek. For some of these girls it’s their first time. For some of us it’s our last time. So the heart that showed was amazing. It was great.”

This will be the sixth semifinals appearance for the Vikings under Brines leadership. Cadillac will face Dearborn Divine Child on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.