Ferris State Makes Adjustments in Second Half, Takes Win Over Michigan Tech

BIG RAPIDS – The Ferris State Bulldogs rolled past Michigan Tech 28-20 after heading into halftime down 10-7 on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs’ standouts include redshirt Freshman Carson Gulker, who rushed a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter and then took over as quarterback in the second half for Evan Cummins. Gulker scored another two rushing touchdowns and launched a 75-yard pass to Tyrese Hunt-Thompson.

Defensively, Jovan Bayless was everywhere blocking passes and putting up six tackles.

The Bulldogs head on the road on Saturday Oct. 29 to play Nothern Michigan.