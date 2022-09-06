Rudyard Athletes Give Back Over Labor Day Weekend

RUDYARD – Rudyard athletes gave back to their community over the Labor Day weekend, serving at the Chippewa County Fair in Kinross.

Bulldog athletes helped out at the Kinross Lions Club and rec center food shacks. The community service is a point of emphasis Rudyard coach Jim Suggitt drives home to all his teams.

“Living in a smaller community, you want to have that,” Suggitt said. “We want to have that inside out approach and helping give back is one of our biggest priorities.”

Suggitt helps coach football, basketball and baseball at Rudyard. All three programs have seen recent success, with each team making a trip to the state semifinals within the past two seasons. However, their work off the field is what Suggitt hopes will come to define them as people in the years to come.

Even after long practices and games, Suggitt insists his players show up to help out their community. He said he thinks his players find joy in the service opportunities as well.

“They like to work together and they have fun doing it. It’s a good team building experience for them,” Suggitt said.