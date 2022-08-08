Mt. Pleasant Looks to Defend Conference Title in Football

MT. PLEASANT — The Mt. Pleasant football team completed its first practice of the 2022 season on Monday, as the Oilers seek their 10th straight winning season this year.

Mt. Pleasant went 10-1 last year, winning the conference title and losing to state runner-up DeWitt in the district final. They lost a solid group from that team, but this year’s team is hungry for more.

“We learned a lot from last year’s team on how they kind of like were doubted going into that year,” Mt. Pleasant senior Max Humphrey said. “Doesn’t really matter what the expectations are, you just exceed them.”

This season, the Oilers expect to have more of a passing game. They’re looking forward to defending their conference crown, especially with the newcomers joining their conference with Traverse City West and Traverse City Central.

“Really looking forward to like get to see the new Traverse City (teams),” Mt. Pleasant senior Blake Moore said. “I mean, it should be fun, especially with the (targets) on our backs.”

Despite all of the success, Mt. Pleasant hasn’t won a district title since 2015.

“We’ve had some really good seasons lately, but the nature of the playoff make up now has put us up against some pretty tough competition, similar situations, whether it’s Cedar Springs or DeWitt or whatever,” Mt. Pleasant head coach Jason McIntyre said. “But that’s the way football is. You can’t control those things, so you got to go and play.”

Mt. Pleasant will start the season at home against Kalamazoo Central on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.