Michigan Fires Hockey Coach Mel Pearson

ANN ARBOR — The University of Michigan announced Friday that ice hockey head coach Mel Pearson will not return for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Pearson coached the Wolverines hockey team for five seasons. Allegations against him arose during the 2021-22 season. A report acquired by MLive/The Ann Arbor News detailed multiple allegations. Those allegations varied from Pearson pressuring student-athletes to lie about COVID-19 contract tracing to a “toxic work environment.”

“The decision has been weighted heavily and for some time,” said University of Michigan’s Director of Athletics Warde Manuel in an official statement from the school. “Our student-athletes having a positive and meaningful experience is of paramount importance, and a clear expectation within our department is that all employees and staff are valued and supported. I deeply appreciate and value the many individuals who came forward throughout this review.”

“Today’s announcement reflects the seriousness with what we’ve heard and the values we hold dear at Michigan.”

Pearson held a 99-65-16 record in his time at Michigan. The Wolverines reached the Frozen Four in 2022.