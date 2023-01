CHARLEVOIX – Two first half goals were enough to propel the Charlevoix Rayders past visiting Leland, 2-0, in a Division 4 District 64 opening round matchup on Wednesday.

Mikayla Sharrow opened up the scoring for Charlevoix, and Lena Systma-Reed added the insurance goal.

With the win, the Rayders earn the right to host Glen Lake in the District Semifinal on Tuesday, May 31st at 5 pm.