WATCH LIVE: Ludington-Manistee High School Softball

Join MISportsNow and VUit for live high school softball on Thursday, May 19 as Manistee plays host to Ludington.

You can view all the action on 9&10 Plus with the free or on MISportsNow.com.

Live coverage starts at 4 p.m.

