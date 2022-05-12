Skip to Main
CMU Softball’s McCall Salmon Named MAC Coach of the Year

Joey DeBerardino
05/12/2022 7:3 PM EDT
MOUNT PLEASANT – Central Michigan softball head coach McCall Salmon was named the Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year for the 2022 season.

Salmon, who is in her third season, has led the Chippewas to their most victories since they went 37-15 in 2017.

After a 26-24 regular season, CMU kicked off double-elimination MAC Tournament play on Thursday.

The No. 3-seed Chippewas defeated the second-seeded Ohio Bobcats 7-1. Central Michigan will now face No. 1 seed Miami (OH) in the semifinal on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in Oxford, Ohio.

