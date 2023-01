CHARELVOIX – Charlevoix baseball defeated Johannesburg-Lewiston by scores of 11-1 and 16-6 in a non-conference doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Rayders pick up a sixth consecutive win on the year to move to 12-2 overall. Charlevoix will host Gaylord for a doubleheader next on Friday.

Johannesburg-Lewiston suffers its first pair of losses in six games. The Cardinals move to 12-8 and will look to get back into the win column against Mancelona on Thursday.