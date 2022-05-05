CMU Lacrosse Rolls Kent State, Punches Ticket to First MAC Tournament Championship

MOUNT PLEASANT – The No. 1-seed Central Michigan women’s lacrosse team cruised to a 15-5 win over fourth-seeded Kent State on their home field in the Mid-American Conference Tournament semifinal game on Thursday.

In the conference tournament’s inaugural year, the Chippewas (11-7) punch their ticket to the first MAC Tournament Championship as a program.

CMU scored 5 goals in the first quarter and 5 in the second to hold a 10-2 lead over the Golden Flashes at halftime.

The Chippewas outshot KSU 4-0 in the third and allowed 3 more goals in the final quarter of play.

Maggie Diebold and Brennan Paddy led the team with 3 goals a piece.

Central Michigan will play third-seeded Robert Morris (8-8) who defeated No. 2-seed Youngstown State 22-14 in the other semifinal.

The Chippewas split the season series with the Colonials, with each game separated by one goal. CMU fell 16-17 in the first meeting and picked up a 12-11 win in the second game.

“You know, that first half sets a tone, right? That’s really hard to come up. And when you when you get running clock that early on in the game, that’s almost impossible to stop that. And so, you know, that first half really to set us up for a ton of success,” said Central Michigan lacrosse head coach Sara Tisdale.

“We have so many different threats on the field, so many girls that can score, which makes it hard to scout us. And this is a huge win. We came out from the start and I think this momentum will really help come Saturday,” said Central Michigan graduate student Hannah Potter.

Robert Morris won the 2021 title after finishing 10-0 in conference games since there was no league tournament that season.

CMU is in its seventh year of varsity lacrosse and Sara Tisdale has been the head coach since the program’s start. The Chippewas’ first, and only, title came in 2018 when they shared the Southern Conference regular season crown.