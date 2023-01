The Beal City softball team swept Manton in a doubleheader on Wednesday night, winning the first game 10-4 and the second game 16-4.

With the wins, Beal City improves to 6-6 on the season.

Beal City will play Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart on Thursday afternoon.

Manton falls to 8-8 on the season with the losses.

The Rangers will play Roscommon in their next Highland Conference contest next Tuesday.