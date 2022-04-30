Undrafted Free Agency: Lions Sign CMU’s Pimpleton, Ferris State’s Bernhardt Heads to Falcons

The NFL Draft is in the books and prospects who went undrafted are quickly signing deals with teams.

The Detroit Lions have signed former Central Michigan wide receiver .

Pimpleton has been one of the top wide receivers and return specialists in the MAC over the past few years.

The Lions also signed Ferris State offensive lineman Zein Obeid. The Bulldogs offensive lineman declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season.

Obeid isn’t the only former Ferris State offensive lineman to find an NFL opportunity. All-American offensive tackle Dylan Pasquali, the reigning D-II offensive lineman of the year, has agreed to an NFL rookie camp invite with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former Ferris State quarterback has signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Bernhardt’s speed really set him apart in his lone season with the Bulldogs, and he has signed not as a quarterback but as a wide receiver/kick returner with Atlanta.

Additionally, Central Michigan defensive back DiShon McNary has signed with the Chicago Bears. McNary had four passes defensed in four games for the Chippewas before suffering a season-ending injury against Florida International.

Former Chippewa defensive end Troy Hairston II has signed with the Houston Texans.

Hairston II started as a walk-on at Central Michigan and worked his way up. In 2020, he was the co-MAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Central Michigan defensive back has received an invite to rookie camp with the New York Giants.

Kreski was a three-time All-State selection at St. Ignace before going to Central Michigan.