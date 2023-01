TRAVERSE CITY – Johannesburg-Lewiston defeated Traverse City St. Francis in game one of a non-conference doubleheader 18-7, while the Gladiators took the second game 15-2 Monday night.

TC St. Francis moves to 3-3 on the season. The Gladiators will meet Boyne City next for a pair of games on Thursday.

Up next, Johannesburg-Lewiston is scheduled to play Mancelona on Saturday.