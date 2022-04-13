Sudbury Cubs Force Game Six Against Soo Eagles in NOJHL Playoffs

SAULT STE. MARIE – The Soo Eagles lost 5-2 to the Sudbury Cubs on Wednesday night, forcing a game six in the NOJHL West Division Semifinals.

Colin Handy and Marc LaFrance scored the two goals for the Eagles.

Handy’s goal gave Soo a 1-0 lead, but the Cubs quickly tied it up and then scored again to take the lead by the end of the first period. They would stretch the lead to 4-1 in the second period.

The Eagles outshot Sudbury 35-30 in the loss. They can advance to the NOJHL West Division Finals with a win in either of the next two games.