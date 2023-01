BOYNE CITY – The Boyne City Ramblers beat Traverse City St. Francis 2-1 in girls soccer on Wednesday night.

Elly Day scored two goals in the first half for the Ramblers. Mya Pofahl got the win in net, stopping three of the four Gladiators shots.

Boyne City’s Hailey Ryske and Braydin Noble each picked up an assist. St. Francis’ goal was scored by Caitlin Kerry.

Boyne City is back in action Thursday at Traverse City West.

St. Francis will host Charlevoix on Monday.