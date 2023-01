STANTON — The Cadillac boys basketball team had its postseason run come to an end against Freeland in the Div. 2 quarterfinals on Tuesday, 67-47.

Cadillac jumped out to an 11-2 lead and held a 14-9 advantage after one quarter, but Freeland found a groove in the second quarter to hold a 29-20 edge at halftime.

The Vikings were making their first quarterfinal appearance since 2015.