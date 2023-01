MANISTEE – Cadillac boys hoops defeated Ludington 51-48 to claim the Div. 2 district title for the first time since 2015 on Friday night.

Cadillac snaps a five-year streak of losing to the Orioles in the district championship.

The Vikings will meet Standish-Sterling in the first round of regionals on Monday night at 7 p.m.

Ludington finishes the season 14-9.