MLB Postpones Opening Day Until April 14 As Lockout Continues

Major League Baseball announced that Opening Day will now be postponed until April 14 as the MLB and its players association continue to negotiate their collective bargaining agreement.

MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred released a statement on the continued negotiations and the postponement of Opening Day.

“Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that Opening Day is postponed until April 14th. We worked hard to reach an agreement and offered a fair deal with significant improvements for the players and our fans. I am saddened by this situation’s continued impact on our game and all those who are a part of it, especially our loyal fans,” Manfred said.

The full statement can be found .