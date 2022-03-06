Ferris State Women’s Hoops Defeats Rival GVSU to Win First Ever GLIAC Tournament Championship

ALLENDALE – For the first time in program history, Ferris State women’s basketball wins the GLIAC Tournament Championship after knocking off rival and nationally second-ranked Grand Valley State, 59-51, in Allendale on Sunday.

FSU beats a GVSU team that went 18-2 in conference play and ended with a regular-season title.

In their first fourth overall league finals appearance and first since 2012, the Bulldogs claim the conference title after three runner-up tournament finishes in the past.

With the win FSU also earns an automatic bid to the Div. II NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional, its sixth overall trip in program history.

Adrienne Anderson had a dominant performance for Ferris, leading the way with 18 points, 5 steals and going 6-for-16 in field goals.

Ferris State made the NCAA Tournament in 2020 and was set to face GVSU in a first round matchup, but the game was postponed due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to their bid in 2020, it was the Bulldogs first national tournament appearance in eight years. In 2011-12 FSU reached the Midwest Regional semifinals.

The Bulldogs also made berths in 1999-00, 2003-04 and 2006-07 when FSU made its deepest run by reaching the regional final and the NCAA Division II Sweet Sixteen.

Ferris will find out who its opponent is during the official NCAA Division II Tournament selections, which will be announced late Sunday night at 10 p.m. in a live online selection show at NCAA.com.