Traverse City Central Falls to Marquette in Div. 2 Hockey Quarterfinals

GAYLORD – Traverse City Central’s playoff run came to an end in the MHSAA Hockey Div. 2 quarterfinals on Saturday as the Trojans lost to Marquette 7-1.

It’s the third straight season the Trojans have lost to Marquette in the quarterfinals.

Marquette scored just 1:06 into the game when Brayden Grange’s shot hit the stick of a TC Central defender and ricocheted into the top corner of the net.

The rest of the first period was relatively even in terms of possession and shots but then Marquette took control with two more goals in the final 1:25 to take a 3-0 lead at the end of the first.

The Redmen picked up right where they left off when play began in the second period and the Trojans found themselves trailing 5-0 after two.

Koen Burkholder got a goal for the Trojans late in the third period to avoid the shutout and make the final score 7-1.

Traverse City Central finishes the season with a 20-8-1 record.

Marquette advances to face Hartland in the Div. 2 state semifinals.