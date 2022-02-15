CMU Baseball Selected to Win Third-Straight MAC Title in Preseason Poll

MT. PLEASANT – Central Michigan baseball was selected to win the 2022 Mid-American Conference title in the preseason poll. The Chippewas will be seeking the program’s third straight MAC Championship this year.

CMU received the most first place votes (6) in a poll conducted by the league’s 11 head coaches.

2022 MAC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Central Michigan — 115 points (6 first place votes)

2. Ball State — 103 points (1)

3. Kent State — 102 points (2)

4. Western Michigan – 75 points

5. Toledo — 73 points (1)

6. Miami — 68 points (1)

7. Ohio — 58 points

8. Eastern Michigan – 45 points

9. Bowling Green — 40 points

10. Northern Illinois — 36 points

11. Akron — 11 points

Tournament Champions: Central Michigan (4), Kent State (3), Ball State (2), Miami (1), Toledo (1)

The team returns a solid pitching core, with senior jordan patty and 2021 MAC Freshman Pitcher of the Year Andrew Taylor. The Chippewas’ roster also features a trio of Traverse City Pit Spitters: Mario Camilletti, Chris Monroe and Adam Proctor.

Head coach Jordan Bischel, who received back-to-back MAC Coach of the Year awards, shared his thoughts on the significance of the pre-season rankings.

“It’s obviously a reflection of some good things we’ve accomplished. Rarely, when you see the leagues pick, does a team that finished poorly get picked really high or vice versa. If you’re good the year before, odds are you’re going to get some respect in those polls. So it’s meaningful that we’ve done a lot of good things the last few years, but obviously it just goes completely out the window starting Friday,” said Bischel.

Central Michigan saw its 2021 season come to an end in the NCAA Regional Finals against No. 10 Notre Dame. CMU advanced to the finals with a 14-9 victory over UConn.

It was the second straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the first time since 1995. The Chippewas also posted back-to-back 40-win seasons for the first time since 1987-88.

Central Michigan kicks off its season on Friday, February 18 with a three-game series against West Virginia in Conway, S.C. The Chippewas will begin conference play on Friday, March 11 against Kent State.

CMU’s first home game is set for Friday, April 1 against Ohio.