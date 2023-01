BRIMLEY — Sault Ste. Marie secured its second straight win in a 72-35 victory over Brimley on Friday in girls basketball.

The Blue Devils have won nine of their last 10 games.

Friday night also represented the two teams’ annual Rivals vs. Cancer game.

Sault Ste. Marie will next play at home against Cheboygan on Thursday. Brimley will look to bounce back against Rock Mid Peninsula on Tuesday.