Lake Superior State Men’s Hoops Upsets No. 12 Ferris State

SAULT STE. MARIE – Lake Superior State picked up its fourth straight victory this season with an 88-73 upset win over No. 12 Ferris State in GLIAC play on Monday night.

The Lakers improve to 14-7 on the year and 9-6 in the GLIAC. The Lakers play at Northwood next on Saturday at 3 p.m.

The Bulldogs drop their second straight conference loss and fall to 18-5 overall and 13-2 in the conference. Ferris State will try to get a new winning streak going when they face Northwood at home on Monday at 7:30 p.m.