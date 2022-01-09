Tuesday’s Michigan Men’s Basketball Game Against Purdue Postponed

University of Michigan Athletics announced on Sunday afternoon that the men’s basketball game against No. 3 Purdue, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The news follows Saturday’s scheduled Michigan State game, also delayed due to protocols within the Michigan program. The Big Ten said it will work to reschedule both contests.

The Wolverines have been dealing with coronavirus-related issues since returning from a Dec. 30 contest at UCF. This has led the program to practice and play shorthanded.

The Michigan men’s team is next scheduled to play at Illinois on Friday, Jan. 14.

Per Michigan Athletics, tickets to the postponed Michigan State and Purdue games remain valid “if and when the games are rescheduled.”