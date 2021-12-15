Rivals TC Central, TC West Settle for Scoreless OT Draw in Hockey

TRAVERSE CITY – After three scoreless regulation periods, Traverse City Central and Traverse City West ended Wednesday night’s Big North Conference rivalry matchup with a 0-0 tie after overtime at Howe Arena.

The Trojans put up an impressive 44 shots on goal, but TC West goalie Mason West came up big defensively to keep TC Central off the scoreboard. The Titans ended the night with just 20 scoring attempts.

With the draw, Traverse City Central moves to 4-1-1 and Traverse City West is now 5-1-1 on the season.

The cross-town rivals will meet for a rematch January, 12.

Up next for Big North leader, TC Central, is another conference contest against Alpena (4-4) on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at Howe Arena.

TC West is scheduled to face the Bay Area Reps (4-2-1) on Monday, Dec. 27 at 6:15 p.m.

You can watch the entire live-streamed game on-demand on the free VUit app through 9&10 Plus.