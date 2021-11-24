Ferris State’s Bernhardt Nominated for Harlon Hill Trophy

BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State quarterback Jared Bernhardt is one of 36 nominees for the Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the best college football player in Division 2.

Bernhardt, , helped Ferris State complete another undefeated regular season. In seven games played, he rushed for 995 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also added 1,105 yards and nine touchdowns through the air. He was named the GLIAC Player of the Year.

The winner will be announced on Friday, Dec. 17, and the award ceremony will be on Jan. 13, 2022.

Ferris State will start its postseason against rival Grand Valley State on Saturday at 1 p.m. at home.